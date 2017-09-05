Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ava DuVernay, Chelsea Manning to attend New Yorker Festival

September 5, 2017 11:28 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s New Yorker Festival has attracted a diverse group of artists and leaders, including Ava DuVernay, Nathan Lane, Glenn Close, Preet Bharara, Sen. Al Franken and Chelsea Manning.

The annual three-day gathering offers fans of the magazine a chance to hear their favorite authors, actors, directors, artists and politicians interviewed, as well as screenings and panel discussions. Some 20,000 attend each year.

This year’s events, to be held Oct. 6-8, will also feature Seth Meyers, Jon Hamm, Carly Rae Jepsen, Anthony Bourdain, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sofia Coppola, Kumail Nanjiani, Naomi Klein, Colson Whitehead, Laura Marling, Ryan Murphy, Rachel Weisz, Rob Reiner, Robert Caro and Jennifer Egan, among others.

Online:

https://festival.newyorker.com

