Beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91

September 16, 2017 3:27 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood is mourning the loss of beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton.

Stanton’s agent says he died at age 91 in Los Angeles on Friday.

Director David Lynch, a frequent collaborator, says everyone loved Stanton, who was great as a human being and beyond great as an actor.

Stanton played more than 200 roles in a career that lasted over 60 years.

He brought his craggy, gaunt presence to small parts in films like “Alien,” ”Pretty in Pink,” and “The Godfather Part II” and had leading roles in the movies “Paris, Texas” and “Repo Man.”

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Andrew Dalton contributed to this report from Los Angeles. The late AP Entertainment Writer Bob Thomas also contributed.

