Black-and-white Emmys reflect TV’s narrow ethnic view

September 12, 2017 12:06 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viewers tuning into Sunday’s Emmy Awards will see 12 African-American actors compete for comedy and drama series acting honors.

But only one Asian-American actor is in the running for a continuing series role, and no Latinos, and critics are calling foul.

They say the problem lies with the industry’s resistance toward true diversity, and they’re calling for change.

Activists say they’re prepared to pressure networks and advertisers, demanding they acknowledge the growing number of non-white viewers and consumers.

Others are turning entrepreneur to shake up TV. Among them is actor Daniel Dae Kim, who’s formed a production company focused on creating inclusive projects.

