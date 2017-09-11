Cardi B. on meeting Beyonce, plans to release album in Oct.

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B. has a breakthrough hit with “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and the rapper says she’s ready to follow the single’s success with an album next month.

Cardi B. says she’s “a little nervous to put the project out” in October because there’s “a lot of pressure on” her after the success of “Bodak Yellow.” The song is currently No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, just under Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito.”

“Bodak Yellow” has become a No. 1 hit on both the R&B and rap charts, and is one of the year’s most streamed songs. The New York-born rapper first gained attention on Instagram and also appeared on the VH1 reality show “Love & Hip Hop.”