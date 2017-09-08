Listen Live Sports

CBS announces all-celebrity edition of ‘Big Brother’

September 8, 2017 7:23 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS has announced a first-ever celebrity edition of its longtime reality staple “Big Brother.”

The network hasn’t named any of the stars taking part in what CBS calls a “concentrated run” of a special edition of the show this winter. No premiere date was announced.

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen will also helm the celebrity version, which will air in addition to “Big Brother’s” traditional summer run in 2018.

A star-studded edition of “Big Brother” is new to the U.S., but has long aired as part of the British version of the show.

Contestants on “Big Brother” live together under constant surveillance in a custom-built house and are eliminated through an eviction vote. The show premiered in CBS in 2000.

