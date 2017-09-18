Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Chappelle and Oliver make #DCPublicSchools an internet hit

September 18, 2017 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — What started as a fun throwaway line at the Emmy Awards has turned into an unexpected flood of attention for the Washington DC public school system.

Comedian Dave Chappelle, a DC native and graduate of the District’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, issued a “Shout out to DC public schools” before he started reading the teleprompter to give out an award.

But the issue turned into a genuine internet phenomenon when comedian John Oliver jumped into the fray. The Last Week Tonight host encouraged viewers to stick the hashtag #DCPublicSchools onto all Emmy related tweets, saying, “It would be great if it started trending on Twitter for no reason whatsoever.”

That’s exactly what happened.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

The public school system responded on Twitter with a string of smiley face emojis.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers help clear debris from Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.