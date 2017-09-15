Listen Live Sports

Church says it had no problem with Lee descendant pastor

September 15, 2017 5:16 pm
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Leaders of a North Carolina church where a descendant of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was pastor say they don’t know any members who had a problem with his comments supporting racial justice activists on an MTV broadcast.

Bethany United Church of Christ Governing Council chair Jerry Clodfelter said the first he heard of the Rev. Robert W. Lee IV’s comments Aug. 27 at the MTV Video Music Awards was when Lee emailed his resignation more than a week later.

Lee praised the Black Lives Matter movement as he introduced the mother of a woman killed during demonstrations over a Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia.

Clodfelter said in a statement that he refused Lee’s resignation at first and asked to talk about any problems with the Winston-Salem church.

