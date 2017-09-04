Listen Live Sports

Conservative publishers wants nothing more to do with Times

September 4, 2017 4:52 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The company that publishes books by Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Ann Coulter and other conservative authors says it wants nothing to do anymore with The New York Times.

Regnery Publishing said on Monday it will no longer recognize the Times’ accounting of book sales, meaning its writers can no longer claim to be “New York Times best-selling authors.” That’s a big deal in the book business.

Regnery is annoyed its book “The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left” is only No. 7 on the Times’ latest best-sellers list even though another organization that tracks sales ranks it as No. 1.

The Times hasn’t responded.

