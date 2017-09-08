Listen Live Sports

Country star Don Williams, ‘the Gentle Giant,’ dead at 78

September 8, 2017 4:26 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Don Williams, an award-winning country singer with love ballads like “I Believe in You,” has died. He was 78.

A statement from his publicist said he died Friday after a short illness.

Williams had 17 No. 1 hits and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010. His mellow sound influenced a later generation of singers including Joe Nichols and Josh Turner.

Williams, nicknamed “the Gentle Giant,” had a rich voice, gentle delivery and storytelling style.

His hits included “I Believe in You,” ”Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,” ”You’re My Best Friend,” ”Some Broken Hearts Never Mend,” ”Till the Rivers All Run Dry” and “Back in My Younger Days.”

