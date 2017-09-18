Evidence rulings playing key role in Menendez trial

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — While scenes of witnesses breaking down under cross-examination remain a staple of television dramas, criminal trials can be won or lost when the jury is out of the courtroom.

That’s when lawyers do battle over what evidence they can present, which has been the case at the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

The judge’s rulings have shaped what evidence jurors have heard — and, perhaps more important, what they haven’t heard.

For instance, they didn’t see an email from a Menendez staffer expressing dismay at Menendez’s efforts to secure a visa for his friend’s reputed girlfriend.

The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting bribes from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen are in exchange for lobbying for Melgen’s personal and business interests. He has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.