Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Fergie says she and Josh Duhamel still ‘great friends’

September 21, 2017 2:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Fergie says even though she and husband Josh Duhamel are splitting up they’re still “great friends” who love one another and their young son.

The singer talked about her marriage Wednesday at a screening for her new visual album, “Double Dutchess,” at iPic Theaters Fulton Market. She says “the important thing is we’re a family” with 4-year-old Axl and “there’s so much love” that they share.

She says her new songs are about “a lot of different relationships,” adding “feelings are feelings” and “they have to come out somewhere.”

The Black Eyed Peas singer and actor confirmed last week they’d decided to break up earlier this year, but decided to keep the news quiet. They’ve been married for eight years.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Engineer works on James Webb telescope

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.