First lady donates Dr. Seuss for National Read a Book Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is celebrating National Read a Book Day by donating Dr. Seuss books to a public school in each state.

Wednesday is National Read a Book Day.

The White House says that “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” is among the books being donated. It’s a personal favorite of the first lady’s, and a title that she and son Barron read together often.

Mrs. Trump tells students in a letter accompanying the gifted books that learning to read is the “key to achieving your dreams.”

The White House says it will work with the Education Department to select which schools will receives 10 books each.

“The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham” are among the other Seuss titles in the first lady’s donation.