Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

First lady donates Dr. Seuss for National Read a Book Day

September 6, 2017 8:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is celebrating National Read a Book Day by donating Dr. Seuss books to a public school in each state.

Wednesday is National Read a Book Day.

The White House says that “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” is among the books being donated. It’s a personal favorite of the first lady’s, and a title that she and son Barron read together often.

Mrs. Trump tells students in a letter accompanying the gifted books that learning to read is the “key to achieving your dreams.”

Advertisement

The White House says it will work with the Education Department to select which schools will receives 10 books each.

“The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham” are among the other Seuss titles in the first lady’s donation.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.