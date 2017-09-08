Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall

September 8, 2017 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TECATE, Calif. (AP) — There’s a giant toddler in Mexico peering over a steel wall that divides that country from the U.S.

A French artist who goes by the moniker “JR” erected the cut-out photo of the boy that stands 65 feet (19.81 meters) tall.

He has pasted other large-scale portraits around the world, with much of his recent work focused on immigrants and refugees.

The unveiling of the boy in Tecate — about 40 miles (64.37 kilometer) from San Diego — came the same week President Donald Trump said he would end a program that has allowed young immigrants brought to America illegally as children to remain in the country.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

The administration also accepted more proposals involving its proposal to build a continuous wall along the nearly 2,000-mile border.

JR said he did not intend for the project to coincide with the news.

Instead, he said it is part of his work to highlight the “Ellis Islands of today.”

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.92%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 6.18%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.74%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.97%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 11.07%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 3.86%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.93%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.16%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.