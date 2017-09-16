Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

September 16, 2017 2:25 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — British Prime Minister Theresa May; national security adviser H.R. McMaster; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — McMaster; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

