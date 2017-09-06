Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

HBO’s ‘Veep’ to end after seventh season in 2018

September 6, 2017 8:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO says its much-honored political satire “Veep” is coming to an end.

The cable channel said Wednesday that “Veep” will air its seventh and final season in 2018.

Series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus won five consecutive Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Selina Meyer, a self-absorbed politician. The actress is up for a sixth trophy at the Sept. 17 Emmy ceremony.

“Veep,” has also won two consecutive best comedy Emmys, and is in the running to repeat.

Advertisement

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys writes in a statement that HBO respected the producers’ decision to bring the show to a close, calling it “bittersweet.”

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.