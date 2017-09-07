Heidi Klum goes supermarket chic with collection for Lidl

NEW YORK (AP) — The second day of Fashion Week brought the fashionably familiar presence of Heidi Klum — but not as a judge or model. This time, she was a creative force of her own: A designer.

___

Add this to your grocery list: A leopard print pantsuit and sequin bomber jacket from supermodel Heidi Klum.

The “Project Runway” and “America’s Got Talent” judge showed off talent of her own with a new collection to be sold at the international supermarket chain Lidl.

Advertisement

“My inspiration was New York City. New York City to me was always the urban jungle. … In the jungle you find animals. You find leopards,” said Klum about the line, which includes lace and animal prints. “I feel like I can give women the opportunity to try and be a little wilder if they want to.”

She presented the collection, called Esmara by Heidi Klum: Heidi & The City, Thursday with a colorful, grocery store-themed party. The midtown space was decorated with shelves of dairy and detergents as models walked a giant checkout counter-style conveyor belt.

“I’ve never shown my own clothes so I’m super proud today!” Klum beamed in an interview during the event. “I’ve designed over 85 pieces and starting next week we will be in 10,000 stores in over 30 countries around the world. So it’s just mind blowing!”

Klum said she does her own grocery shopping, but doesn’t always look as glamorous as her models while perusing the produce isle.

“Soon I will be! Yes, soon I look like these girls in the supermarket! No, I don’t get super dressed up,” she said. “To me, fashion is my mood in the morning and I have the opportunity in the morning to choose what my day is going to be like. And for me, if I wear a power suit, for example like this suit, I feel like I exude power. I feel more powerful. If I’m schlumpy, I don’t feel like I can make things happen.”

Most items range from $6.99 to $29.99 and will be available in Lidl stores starting Sept. 21.

Some of Klum’s models looked ready for a night out in black lace dresses, fitted suits or shinny miniskirts. But most looks were better suited for a casual Friday in skinny jeans, a cozy leopard hoodie, patch-work poncho or denim jumpsuit.

“I’m super proud of the leather jacket too. It’s one of my favorites. A lot of people around me, they’re always like ‘where is that jacket from?’ And I always wear it. It’s my jacket,” said Klum. “And you can buy it next week in the supermarket when you buy your eggs and your bread and your meats!”

—Nicole Evatt. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/NicoleEvatt