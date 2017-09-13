Irma wrecks tourist spots in Caribbean, spares Disney

Walt Disney World theme parks and Universal Orlando Resort have reopened after Florida was hit by Hurricane Irma, while the Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg planned to reopen Wednesday.

Other destinations in the state, such as the Keys, along with a number of islands in the Caribbean affected by Irma and other storms remain off-limits to visitors.

In some cases, it will take days if not weeks to resolve extensive damage or power outages.

Mike Driscoll, editor of the industry publication Cruise Week, says he expects many cruisers will “put off booking a Caribbean cruise near-term” because the overall message vacationers have been hearing is “that the Caribbean was devastated,” even though some islands fared OK.