Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Irma wrecks tourist spots in Caribbean, spares Disney

September 13, 2017 8:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Walt Disney World theme parks and Universal Orlando Resort have reopened after Florida was hit by Hurricane Irma, while the Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg planned to reopen Wednesday.

Other destinations in the state, such as the Keys, along with a number of islands in the Caribbean affected by Irma and other storms remain off-limits to visitors.

In some cases, it will take days if not weeks to resolve extensive damage or power outages.

Mike Driscoll, editor of the industry publication Cruise Week, says he expects many cruisers will “put off booking a Caribbean cruise near-term” because the overall message vacationers have been hearing is “that the Caribbean was devastated,” even though some islands fared OK.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.