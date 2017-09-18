Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Jackie Hoffman loses Emmy to Laura Dern, curses on camera

September 18, 2017 12:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress and comedian Jackie Hoffman says she can’t believe the media took her reaction to losing out on an Emmy seriously after she yelled an obscenity on camera during the show.

Hoffman was up for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role in “Feud: Bette and Joan.” She lost to Laura Dern, who took home the statue for her work in “Big Little Lies.” After Dern’s name was announced on Sunday, Hoffman could be seen yelling in her seat.

She later took some tongue-in-cheek shots on Twitter at Dern, before writing : “I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?” She added that host Stephen Colbert told her he loved her reaction.

Hoffman played Joan Crawford’s housekeeper Mamacita in “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers help clear debris from Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.