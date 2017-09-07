Listen Live Sports

James Franco doubles up for ’70s New York drama ‘The Deuce’

September 7, 2017
 
NEW YORK (AP) — George Pelecanos says it’s tough to make a drama series about prostitution and pornography.

Pelecanos is a co-creator of “The Deuce,” a new HBO series about New York’s Times Square in the early 1970s, when hookers and peep shows ruled 42nd Street and a revolution in the sex industry was about to explode.

“The Deuce,” whose other creator is David Simon, is a follow-up to these producers’ acclaimed series “The Wire” and “Treme.”

Now they’ve turned their sights on the flesh trade. Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco co-star.

Pelecanos says porn is a risky topic to explore. If, in the end, “The Deuce” has exploited the world of sex it focuses on, then it’s guilty of the thing it’s presenting. But he adds, “hopefully, we hit the mark.”

“The Deuce” premieres Sunday.

