Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Japan Princess engaged to college love; wedding next year

September 3, 2017 3:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Emperor Akihito’s oldest grandchild, Princess Mako, says she is getting married to her university classmate who won her heart with bright smiles and sincerity.

Mako and her fiance Kei Komuro told a joint news conference Sunday their relationship started when Mako sat behind him at a campus meeting five years ago at Tokyo’s International Christian University, where they graduated from.

Palace officials say their wedding is expected next year.

Mako says she fell in love with his “smiles like the sun,” sincerity and a big heart.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Mako’s 83-year-old grandfather, Emperor Akihito, is expected to abdicate in late 2018. He’ll be succeeded by his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito.

Mako does not qualify as women aren’t allowed to succeed the throne. She’ll lose her royal status after marrying the commoner.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.