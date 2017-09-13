Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
John Prine takes home artist of the year at Americana Awards

September 13, 2017 10:39 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Folk singer songwriter John Prine was awarded the artist of the year, while one of his protégés, country singer Sturgill Simpson, took home album of the year at the Americana Honors and Awards show.

Americana artists spanning generations and backgrounds were honored Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee, but Prine, at 70, was the star of the show with a couple of performances and standing ovations throughout the night.

Rodney Crowell won song of the year for “It Ain’t Over Yet,” featuring Rosanne Cash and John Paul White, while Amanda Shires was named emerging artist of the year.

Marty Stuart and his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, took home duo/group of the year and guitarist Charlie Sexton was named instrumentalist of the year.

