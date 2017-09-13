Listen Live Sports

Josh Duggar welcomes baby amid battle over fondling claims

September 13, 2017 12:27 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Reality TV star Josh Duggar has announced the birth of a baby boy a day after a judge halted his lawsuit over the release of information related to allegations he fondled his sisters as a child.

A post on the family website says Mason Garrett Duggar became the fifth child of Josh and his wife, Anna, on Tuesday.

On Monday, a federal judge stopped proceedings in Josh Duggar’s lawsuit filed against city officials in Springdale, Arkansas.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

The 29-year-old previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

