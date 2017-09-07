Listen Live Sports

Kate misses Prince George's 1st day of school due to illness

September 7, 2017
 
LONDON (AP) — Prince William’s pregnant wife Kate was too ill with morning sickness Thursday to take young Prince George to his first day of school.

The 4-year-old prince arrived at school holding the hand of his father, William.

Kate had planned to accompany them but canceled. “Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell,” a Kensington Palace statement said.

George arrived on time for his first day at Thomas’s Battersea school in south London. He was met by a teacher who will introduce him to the other students.

The palace said earlier this week that Kate is pregnant with her third child and is suffering from acute morning sickness, as in her earlier pregnancies.

She has canceled several public appearances since the announcement.

