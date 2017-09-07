Like mother, like daughter, Meyers-Shyer directs her rom-com

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Home Again” director and first time filmmaker Hallie Meyers-Shyer knows she has an advantage in Hollywood.

Her parents are romantic comedy titans Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer, who together made “Father of the Bride” and “The Parent Trap.” She spent a lot of her childhood on sets, observing and even acting in some. In the end, she decided to follow in her parents footsteps and become a writer and director.

Her film hits theaters Friday and stars Reese Witherspoon as a recently separated mother of two who moves back to Los Angeles to rebuild her life and starts dating a much younger man.