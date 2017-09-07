Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Like mother, like daughter, Meyers-Shyer directs her rom-com

September 7, 2017 12:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Home Again” director and first time filmmaker Hallie Meyers-Shyer knows she has an advantage in Hollywood.

Her parents are romantic comedy titans Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer, who together made “Father of the Bride” and “The Parent Trap.” She spent a lot of her childhood on sets, observing and even acting in some. In the end, she decided to follow in her parents footsteps and become a writer and director.

Her film hits theaters Friday and stars Reese Witherspoon as a recently separated mother of two who moves back to Los Angeles to rebuild her life and starts dating a much younger man.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Jerome Adams becomes new U.S. Surgeon General

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.