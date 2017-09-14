Listen Live Sports

Lords of the Underground rapper Doitall running for office

September 14, 2017 6:36 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A member of hip-hop trio Lords of the Underground says he’s running for political office in New Jersey.

Dupre “Doitall” Kelly announced Thursday he plans to run for an at-large council seat in Newark next year.

NJ.com reports Kelly is the chief executive of the Newark-based media production and event planning company 211 Media Group. His 211 Community Impact nonprofit addresses youth gun violence, mental health and literacy.

Kelly says he wants to expand the arts and culture industry in Newark, the state’s biggest city.

All nine of Newark’s city council seats are up for election next May. This will be Kelly’s first run for political office.

Lords of the Underground won BET’s best rap group award in 1993. Its songs include “Chief Rocka” and “Tic Toc.”

