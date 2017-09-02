Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Madonna’s headed overseas _ to a new home in Portugal

September 2, 2017 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna is heading overseas to a new home in Portugal.

The Michigan native had been living in New York. She said on Instagram Saturday that she finds the energy of Portugal inspiring, and it makes her feel creative and alive.

A spokesman for the singer said she fell in love with the country after ending a tour there in 2004. Madonna posted that she’ll be working on a film and new music in Portugal.

She said in her Instagram post: “It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.