Man admits trying to sell employer’s ‘As Seen on TV’ secrets

September 19, 2017 4:13 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man accused of trying to sell trade secrets while working for a company that distributes “As Seen On TV” products has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Ralph Mandil entered his plea Tuesday. The 38-year-old West Long Branch man faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in January.

Mandil’s employer distributed appliances, beauty care products, fitness gadgets, outdoor goods and other items frequently marketed via television ads and commonly sold at large retailers.

Authorities say Mandil offered to give up his employer’s business information to federal agents posing as New Jersey-based market competitors during a two-month period last year.

They say Mandil provided the agents with samples of information he was willing to steal and offered to provide them access to a computer storage account in return for money.

