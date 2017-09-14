Listen Live Sports

Marine Corps museum opens combat art exhibition

September 14, 2017 2:11 am
 
QUANTICO, Va. (AP) — A new exhibition at The National Museum of the Marine Corps features artwork created in the corps’ Combat Art Program.

Active duty Marines and Reservists have been deployed to create art since World War II, documenting battles and humanitarian missions.

The exhibition, which opened last month, is called “Honor, Courage and Commitment” and features art created by nearly two dozen artists going back to 1975.

The museum’s Combat Art Gallery will host rotating exhibitions of combat art. The 5,000 square-foot gallery is part of the Quantico museum’s ongoing expansion.

