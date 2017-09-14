McBride and Goggins return as ‘Vice Principals’ class act

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Danny McBride doesn’t look at his projects as either strictly comedy or drama.

McBride, who stars in the HBO series “Vice Principals,” says he uses broad comedy to trick viewers into thinking what they’re watching is a run-of-the-mill sitcom, then sucker punches them with drama.

Co-star Walton Goggins says this allows each actor to go anywhere with the role and not judge the outcome.

McBride helped create and write the half-hour series, which premieres its second season on Sunday.