Members of Polish death metal band held on rape suspicion

September 12, 2017 12:20 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four members of a Polish death metal band have been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on their tour bus after an Aug. 31 concert in Spokane, Washington.

Court documents say the four members of the band Decapitated sexually assaulted the woman in the bathroom of the bus and then left to head to another show.

They were arrested Saturday in Santa Ana, California, and are now jailed awaiting extradition to Washington state.

Lawyer Steve Graham says there’s another side to what happened and that the band members will “fully fight the allegations.”

Decapitated performed several shows after the Spokane concert.

Arrested on charges of first degree kidnapping were band members Michal Lysejko, 31; Waclaw Kieltyka, 35; Rafal Piotrowski, 31; and Hubert Wiecek, 30.

