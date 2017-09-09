Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk

September 9, 2017 5:40 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Contestants vying for the Miss America title are displaying some fancy footwear along a New Jersey boardwalk.

The traditional “Show Us Your Shoes” parade on Saturday features 51 Miss America hopefuls riding down Atlantic City’s boardwalk in convertibles, each sporting creatively decorated shoes to evoke their home states.

The shoes each contestant is wearing were unveiled earlier this week.

The parade takes place on the eve of the pageant finale.

The next Miss America will be crowned during Sunday night’s nationally televised finale.

