Miss America shoe parade hits the Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Contestants vying for the Miss America title are displaying some fancy footwear along a New Jersey boardwalk.

The traditional “Show Us Your Shoes” parade on Saturday features 51 Miss America hopefuls riding down Atlantic City’s boardwalk in convertibles, each sporting creatively decorated shoes to evoke their home states.

The shoes each contestant is wearing were unveiled earlier this week.

The parade takes place on the eve of the pageant finale.

Advertisement

The next Miss America will be crowned during Sunday night’s nationally televised finale.