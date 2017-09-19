Listen Live Sports

O’Reilly says his ouster was hit job and business decision

September 19, 2017 9:53 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly is characterizing his firing from Fox News Channel as a “political hit job” and says the network made a business decision to get rid of him.

In a contentious interview with Matt Lauer of NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday, O’Reilly said his conscience was clear about how he dealt with women in the working world.

O’Reilly was dismissed by 21st Century Fox in April following a review prompted by a report in The New York Times that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about disturbing encounters with the Fox host.

The company declined comment about O’Reilly’s interview on Tuesday.

