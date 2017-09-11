Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Patty Jenkins officially signs on to direct ‘Wonder Woman 2’

September 11, 2017 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patty Jenkins has officially signed on to direct the sequel to “Wonder Woman.”

A Warner Bros. representative confirmed Jenkins’ return on Monday after Variety first reported the news.

Jenkins was widely expected to return for the sequel after “Wonder Woman” became both a critical success and a global hit at the box office earning over $816 million worldwide this summer. Negotiations took months to finalize a deal for Jenkins’ return.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that her deal, which is reported to be in the $7 to $9 million range, makes Jenkins the highest-paid female filmmaker in history. The studio declined comment on Jenkins’ pay.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Star Gal Gadot will also reprise her role as the Amazonian warrior in the sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters in Dec. 2019.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary meets new Forest Service chief

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.