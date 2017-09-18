Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

PEN America among arts organizations opposing travel ban

September 18, 2017 11:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — PEN America and the Sundance Institute are among nearly 30 arts organizations that have filed a brief that calls on the Supreme Court to strike down the Trump administration’s travel ban.

PEN America told The Associated Press on Monday that others joining the amicus brief include Americans for the Arts, the National Coalition Against Censorship and the Future of Music Coalition. PEN’s Washington director, Gabe Rottman, said in a statement that the restrictions are stifling international dialogue, dividing families and violating “core principles of free speech.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Oct. 10 on the legality of the bans on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees anywhere in the world.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers help clear debris from Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.