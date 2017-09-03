Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia fetes Benjamin Franklin Parkway as it turns 100

September 3, 2017 9:15 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s grand cultural boulevard, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is gearing up for its 100th birthday.

The mile-long artery connects the city’s business district with sprawling Fairmount Park, and is a corridor of world-renowned museums, imposing monuments and splashing fountains.

The city has a full roster of yearlong celebrations planned for the parkway, starting Sept. 8 and continuing through 2018. They include art installations, concerts, tours, talks and guides.

One highlight is an interactive project from artist Cai Guo-Qiang (SIGH gwo-CHANG) called “Fireflies.” It will involve a fleet of pedicabs adorned with Chinese lanterns that will offer free rides around the parkway.

As a grand finale, parkway museums, institutions and attractions will open their doors to the public on the actual anniversary next year for what’s being billed as a “visit-them-all” experience.

