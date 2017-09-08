Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Pierre Berge, magnate and Yves Saint Laurent’s partner, dies

September 8, 2017 6:13 am
 
2 min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Pierre Berge, an influential French businessman, philanthropist and gay rights activist who helped build the fashion empire of his longtime lover Yves Saint Laurent, has died. He was 86.

A cultural celebrity in France in his own right, Berge was one of France’s leading art patrons as well as serving as CEO of the Yves Saint Laurent fashion house and presiding over the board of Le Monde newspaper, among his many media investments.

He died in his sleep early Friday at one of his homes in the southern town of Saint-Remy-de-Provence, following a long illness, according to the Pierre Berge-Yves Saint Laurent Foundation.

Berge was best known for helping Saint Laurent found his own fashion house in 1961 after leaving Christian Dior. What came next was a sartorial revolution, as Saint Laurent’s pantsuits and styles capturing his era changed the way generations of women dressed.

Advertisement

Berge, long a regular presence at Saint Laurent fashion shows and seen as the business brains behind the empire, directed the house until 2002. Berge had been planning to inaugurate an Yves Saint Laurent museum in Paris next month and another in Morocco.

Born Nov. 14, 1930, on the Ile d’Oleron island, Berge later moved to Paris, where he moved in literary circles including Jean Cocteau, Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre, according to his foundation.

A lifelong left-wing activist, Berge used his prominence to push for gay rights, including France’s legalization of gay marriage in 2013, and founding AIDS research foundation Sidaction.

Berge headed the Paris Opera and a Paris theater, and financed purchases of works for the Louvre museum and renovations of two rooms at the National Gallery of London. He was made officer in the Legion of Honor for his contributions to France.

He and Saint Laurent built up a huge art collection and properties including the renowned Majorelle Gardens in Marrakech, where Saint Laurent was buried after his death in 2008, and where Berge opened a museum celebrating Berber culture.

No information was immediately available about funeral arrangements.

        SSA IG uncovers $37M in improper payments to deceased veterans

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.