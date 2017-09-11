Listen Live Sports

Poetry for the masses: Transit poems spread to Rhode Island

September 11, 2017 1:56 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A program that spreads poetry through the transit systems of U.S. cities is getting a new audience as it celebrates its 25th year.

For the first time, the “Poetry in Motion” program will reach bus riders across an entire state. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority on Tuesday will launch the program, which posts poems on public transit vehicles.

Digital display panels inside buses throughout the state will feature a different poem each month. September will feature an excerpt from Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself.”

Rhode Island Poet Laureate Tina Cane says she hopes it will bring people a moment of surprise, delight or reflection.

The Poetry Society of America runs the program, which began in New York City in 1992.

