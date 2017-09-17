Politics makes appearance quickly at Emmy Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Politics couldn’t help but make its way onto the Emmy Awards stage, especially since host Stephen Colbert noted that President Donald Trump was the biggest TV star of the past year.

In fact, Colbert blamed the Emmys for Trump’s election as president. He suggested if Trump had won an Emmy for “Celebrity Apprentice,” he might not have run for president. He showed a clip of a presidential debate where Trump said he should have won an Emmy.

But he noted that, unlike the presidency, an Emmy goes to the winner of the popular vote.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance, and Kate McKinnon of “Saturday Night Live” thanked Hillary Clinton when she accepted a supporting actress award.