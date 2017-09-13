Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Prosecutor: Former rap mogul’s girlfriend sold video

September 13, 2017 8:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say Marion “Suge” Knight’s girlfriend and a business partner violated a court order by selling surveillance video of the rap mogul running down two men in his truck to celebrity news website TMZ for $55,000.

A judge had issued a protective order in the case, barring evidence from being disclosed publicly.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said Wednesday that Toilin Kelly and Mark Blankenship face conspiracy to violate a court order and other charges.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Kelly or Blankenship had attorneys who could comment.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

One man died during the incident outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

Knight has said he acted in self-defense and pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. He is awaiting trial.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard surveys Florida Keys

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.