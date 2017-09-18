Listen Live Sports

Protesters make good on threat to disrupt St. Louis business

September 18, 2017
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — When a former police officer was acquitted in the fatal shooting of a black suspect, protesters vowed to show their disdain by disrupting business in downtown St. Louis.

They have succeeded.

The unrest that followed Friday’s ruling closed large corporate offices, shut down restaurants and bars and even forced U2 to call off a concert that would have drawn 50,000 fans into the heart of the city. And protest organizers may not be done.

The demonstrations engulfed the St. Louis region after a judge acquitted Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Within hours, downtown came to a standstill as protesters blocked traffic. The demonstrations went on through the weekend, with protest crowds swelling to thousands of people and spilling into restaurant districts.

