Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Record-breaking weekend for ‘It’ grows to $123.1 million

September 11, 2017 12:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” has closed out its opening weekend at the box office with a higher than expected $123.1 million in earnings, according to Warner Bros. on Monday.

The studio on Sunday projected a more conservative but still record-breaking $117.2 million tally, unsure of how Hurricane Irma and the start of football season might impact the weekend’s totals.

While the bump didn’t change any of the records set, “It” still more than doubled records for both the month of September and the horror genre, and is officially the third-biggest opening of 2017, behind “Beauty and the Beast” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

The film stars Bill Skarsgard as the killer clown Pennywise and faced little competition at theaters this weekend.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary meets new Forest Service chief

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.