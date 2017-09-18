Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Review: Leon Russell created career highlight on final album

September 18, 2017 12:59 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Leon Russell, “On a Distant Shore” (Palmetto Records)

Leon Russell’s final album, “On a Distant Shore,” is a career highlight recorded over his last living year and released 10 months after his November 2016 passing.

Unlike, say, Roy Orbison, who hardly had time to appreciate his post-Traveling Wilburys resurgence, Russel’s return to the limelight — thanks to “The Union,” his 2010 collaboration with Elton John — offered him the chance to tour extensively and release new music in the following years.

Quoted by his wife as saying Russell considered it his favorite set of recordings, “On a Distant Shore” has similar feelings of finality as last year’s Leonard Cohen farewell, “You Want It Darker.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

“Sounds like a funeral for some person here,” Russell sings on the title track in his trademark trill. “And I might be the one.” Meanwhile, his daughters, Sugaree Noel Bridges and Coco Bridges, add some “dip do waddy waddy” backing vocals and the instrumental track validates the lyrics — “I hear the sound of violins /Is this how the story ends?/And I’m lost on a distant shore.”

Taking inspiration from the great American jazz and pop standards for the new tunes, Russell also reinterpreted three of his best-known songs — “This Masquerade,” ”Hummingbird” and “A Song for You” — with orchestral arrangements by Larry Hall.

Other high points include the bluesy “Black and Blue,” the epic “On the Waterfront” and “Love This Way,” which is easy to imagine sung by former Russell associate Joe Cocker.

Time will tell if any of these songs become standards or at least perennial favorites, but whatever distant shore he’s on, Leon Russell should be smiling proudly.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers help clear debris from Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.