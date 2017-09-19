Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Review: ‘The Cuban Affair’ feels authentic and real

September 19, 2017 2:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

“The Cuban Affair: a Novel” (Simon & Schuster), by Nelson DeMille

A charter boat captain in Key West, Florida, gets an offer he can’t refuse in Nelson DeMille’s latest novel, “The Cuban Affair.”

Daniel “Mac” MacCormick has retired. He bought a charter boat and now offers his services to tourists. He’s in desperate need of financial help since the bank loan for his vessel is quite extensive, not to mention living in Key West. Jack, his partner and first officer on various jaunts, is old and quite cranky, so they’re a perfect match to work together.

A lawyer named Carlos wants to hire Mac and his boat for a fishing tournament in Cuba, but there’s more to the story. While in the area, Jack will work the fishing angle while Mac will take a Cuban-American woman named Sara inside the country and uncover a hidden cache of money that only she knows the location. Mac knows something is fishy, but the money would pay off his bills and he could rest easy for the rest of his life — assuming he comes out of Cuba alive. It also doesn’t help matters that he finds Sara very sexy.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

“The Cuban Affair” feels authentic and real, and it provides knuckle-white tension mixed in with levity.

___

Online:

Home

        Service members have a retirement decision to make next year

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS responders resupply ambulances following Hurricane Harvey

Today in History

1881: Garfield dies from gunshot wound

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.