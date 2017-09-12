Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Russian movie chain won’t show film about czar’s love affair

September 12, 2017 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s largest operator of movie theaters says it has decided not to screen a film about the love affair between Russia’s last czar and a ballerina because of safety concerns in the wake of arson attacks.

The film, “Matilda,” has drawn harsh criticism from hard-line nationalists and some Russian Orthodox believers. The Russian Orthodox Church venerates Czar Nicholas II as a saint.

Russian news agencies quoted cinema chain director Roman Linin saying in announcing the decision: “The security of our viewers remains a priority for us.” The chain operated by Formula Kino and Cinema Park theaters has 75 theaters.

The announcement came one day after two cars were set on fire outside the office of the attorney for director Alexei Uchitel. In August, assailants tried to set fire to Uchitel’s studio.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines and sailors assist with Hurricane Irma relief efforts

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.