Selena Gomez undergoes kidney transplant due to lupus

September 14, 2017 7:49 am
 
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Gomez writes in an Instagram post confirmed by her publicist early Thursday that she has been somewhat out of the spotlight this summer because she was recovering from the procedure. She calls the transplant “what I needed to do for my overall health.”

The post didn’t reveal Gomez’s current condition or say where or when the procedure took place. Gomez’s publicist declined to release more information.

Gomez says the donor for the kidney was television actress Francia Raisa. The Instagram post includes a picture of Gomez and Raisa holding hands while lying side-by-side in hospital beds. Gomez also posted a picture of a scar on her abdomen.

Gomez revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015.

