Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Shelley Berman, comedian-bard of everyday life, dies at 92

September 1, 2017 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A comedian whose groundbreaking routines in the 1950s and 1960s addressed the annoyances of everyday life, has died. Shelley Berman was 92.

Publicist Glenn Schwartz says Berman died Friday at his home in Bell Canyon, California.

Berman won gold records and appeared on top television shows as a pioneer of a new brand of comedy that could evoke laughter from such matters as air travel discomforts and small children who answer the telephone.

He paved the way for Woody Allen, Bob Newhart, Jerry Seinfeld and other comedians who fashioned their routines around the follies and frustrations of modern living.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Late in his career, he played Nat David, father of Larry David, on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Berman made the first of many appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1959. That year he issued his first album, “Inside Shelley Berman” the first winner of a Grammy for the spoken word.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.