Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Small quake prompts Hollywood, L.A. to light up Twitter

September 19, 2017 6:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small earthquake with an epicenter just outside Los Angeles has gotten people in southern California talking on social media.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-3.6 quake hit at about 11:20 Monday night. Its epicenter was about 3.6 miles (6 kilometers) northwest of Westwood. While the quake wasn’t big enough to cause much damage, the USGS says dozens of people reported feeling the tremor.

Some earthquake-hardened veterans commented on Twitter, including some in Hollywood.

Actor Josh Gad joked that he probably should have checked on his kids, but he scrolled through Twitter instead. Former CBS “Late Late Show” host Craig Ferguson quipped that the rumble had him “sitting up in bed with an automatic weapon waiting for zombies.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The quake was a trending topic on the platform early Tuesday.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Turkeys at USDA Farmers Market

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.