‘SNL’ hosts Dave Chappelle, Melissa McCarthy win Emmy Awards

September 10, 2017 11:25 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy are Emmy winners, earning trophies for their appearances on “Saturday Night Live.”

Chappelle was announced Sunday as best guest actor in a comedy series. He hosted the first “SNL” episode to follow last November’s election.

McCarthy won the trophy for best guest actress on a comedy. She hosted “SNL” and portrayed then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Guest acting awards for a drama series also were announced at Sunday’s creative arts Emmys ceremony.

The winners are Gerald McRaney for his role on “This Is Us” and Alexis Bledel for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The creative arts ceremony honors technical and other achievements. The main Emmy Awards ceremony will air Sunday, Sept. 17, on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.

