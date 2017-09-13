Spy museum’s newest: ax used on Trotsky, parts of Powers’ U2

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida businessman has donated more than 5,000 artifacts of spy craft from around the world to the International Spy Museum in Washington.

The items will be the cornerstone of the museum’s new facility when it opens next year.

The museum says H. Keith Melton is donating his entire collection. It includes codes and cipher machines, disguises, listening devices, clandestine radios, spy cameras — even the ice-climbing ax used to assassinate Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky.

There’s also a victory flag that CIA-backed Cuban exiles never flew after the botched Bay of Pigs invasion in 1960.

And there’s a 13-foot-long World War II spy submarine known as the “Sleeping Beauty.”