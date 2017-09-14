Listen Live Sports

Stars to honor country singer Troy Gentry at Opry memorial

September 14, 2017 6:41 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Stars of the Grand Ole Opry will gather Thursday to honor country singer Troy Gentry, a member of the popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, who died in a helicopter crash.

The memorial at the Opry House is open to the public and will be livestreamed online.

Gentry and the pilot of the helicopter died Friday in Medford, New Jersey, after the pilot reported engine problems shortly after takeoff.

Gentry and duo partner Eddie Montgomery were inducted into the Opry in 2009 after a string of No. 1 hits on the country charts and platinum albums with their mixture of Southern rock and country. They earned the Country Music Association’s vocal duo of the year in 2000 and were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

